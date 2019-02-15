Police: Multiple people shot in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are investigating after multiple people were shot Thursday evening in the Lincoln Villas area of Northwest Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting was reported about 8:10 p.m. on Redpoll Avenue, just west of New Kings Road. Homicide detectives were called to the scene.

A neighbor told News4Jax he heard about four to five gunshots.

Police are expected to provide more details at a media briefing later this evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

