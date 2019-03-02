Car crashes into Jacksonville patrol cruiser on Beaver street, flips over

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A car pulled into the path of a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office cruiser on Beaver street just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, causing the other car to flip on its side, according to JSO.

The accident happened at the corner of Beaver Street and Lee Street according to Sgt. Jason Moore with JSO.

He said the woman driving the car had to be cuit out of the vehicle. Both the woman and officer were taken to the hospital, but Moore said neither suffered serious injuries.

Moore said traffic homicide detectives will decide who was at fault in the crash.

No one else was hurt. Beaver Street at Lee Street will remain closed until the investigation is complete and the roadway cleared of the wreckage.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.