Jacksonville teacher accused of hitting student reassigned

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A teacher at Jacksonville’s James Weldon Johnson Middle School has been temporarily reassigned amid an investigation into allegations they struck a student.

Tamara Feagins, the school’s principal, notified parents about the allegations Wednesday in an email, saying the teacher has been moved into a role where they would have no contact with the student pending the outcome of the investigation.

“Our district professional standards team is conducting a full investigation, and we will also cooperate fully with all external investigative agencies that become involved when something of this nature is reported,” Feagins’ email said in part.

Feagins went on to say that she could not go into detail about the incident because of the active investigation into what happened. But she emphasized that “any type of abusive behavior is not tolerated at our school or anywhere in our district.”

“I would like to respectfully ask for your restraint in both arriving at conclusions and in discussing this in public forums so that we can protect the integrity of the investigations and the reputations and privacy of those involved as we await conclusions from the investigative authorities,” she said.

The teacher’s name was not immediately released. Also unclear is when the incident is supposed to have happened. News4Jax has reached out to Duval County Public Schools for more details, and this story will be updated once the district responds.

