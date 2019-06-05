Jacksonville to host first ever 'Taco Festival' this summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Taco lovers, rejoice!

Get ready, because "Jax Taco Fest 2019" is officially a thing!

The event, held on Saturday, August 17, from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Hemming Park, is FREE and will feature more than 50 varieties of tacos!

More than 20 different vendors will attend serving up soft and hard tacos, beans, rice, guacamole, churros and more!

There will also be a tequila expo, taco contest, live music, beer bar and awards for best tacos.

The event is pet-friendly.

Our mouths are watering already! Mark your calendar!

Click here for more information.

Event: Hemming Park - 135 W. Monroe Street

