Jacksonville transportation hub project moving along

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Progress is being made on the Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center in the LaVilla area, west of downtown.

The $57 million transportation hub is located across from the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

Construction crews raised the last steel beam for the structure of the second building on Thursday, completing another phase of construction.

“It’s a symbolic milestone in terms of what we believe is going to be an iconic transportation center for Jacksonville,” said Nathaniel Ford, CEO of the Jacksonville Transportation Authority.

Ford said the building, which is the second phase of the project, will house the administrative offices for JTA and also include the Skyway, a bus transfer facility and other transportation services, like taxis and bike share.

The first phase, which included an intercity bus terminal, is already finished.

“It will be a true grand central station for Jacksonville,” Ford said of the hub.

Ford said that once it's complete, the transportation hub will provide long-term benefits for the city.

“We’re opening the door to a new future in terms of Jacksonville with transportation mobility solutions that will take us into the next generation,” Ford said.

JTA expects to complete the project by February 2020.

