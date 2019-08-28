Jacksonville woman, 8 children lose home in fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville woman who cares for eight children is without her Westside home after it was destroyed in a grease fire.

Unfortunately, the family's cat died in the fire, which occurred Friday night on Vining Street. The home is a total loss, but the woman and the children made it out OK.

Adding to the pain, just two months ago, Taisha Dundson-Woodley said her husband died. She lived in the home for 11 years with her eight children and grandchildren.

"My kids are just looking at me, like, 'Mommy what's going to happen?' Because I've always had an answer to do whatever obstacle ever came our way, I always had an answer and now I'm at a loss," Dundson-Woodley said.

According to Dundson-Woodley, the fire started in the kitchen at the back of her home. She said her son was making French fries and some of the grease spilled onto the hot stove, igniting the fire.

"We lost everything," Dundson-Woodley said. "Material things can be brought back, but the memories -- it's heartache. It's hard."

In June, Dundson-Woodley said her husband died in her arms after collapsing from heart failure. Despite all that's happened, she's staying positive.

"Everything is going to be alright. We have family, we have friends," she said. "They've been coming out and they've been calling me, giving us some clothes and donating."

The family is staying with a neighbor, but they aren't sure what's next.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.