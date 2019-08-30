Jacksonville woman pleads guilty to $1.3M in tax fraud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 37-year-old Jacksonville woman faces up to three years in prison after pleading guilty to aiding and assisting in the filing of a false tax return

According to the plea agreement, Nicole Johnson was the owner and operator of Financial Asset Tax Service, which offered tax return preparation services.

For the tax years 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, Johnson prepared returns for individuals in which she falsified the amounts of deductions and tax credits owed to the taxpayers.

As a result, those taxpayers received undeserved tax refunds.

Johnson fraudulently claimed the General Business Credit and False Tax Credit for taxpayers who were not entitled to them, and inflated itemized deductions.

As a result of the false returns prepared by Johnson, the IRS issued more than $1.3 million in undeserved refunds.

Johnson has agreed to repay the IRS that amount in restitution.

