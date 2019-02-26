Jacksonville zookeeper hurt in incident with rhino, zoo says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A zookeeper was injured Tuesday morning in an incident involving a rhinoceros at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, a zoo spokeswoman said.

The keeper was alert and able to speak when she was taken to a hospital, the spokeswoman said.

But the injury was listed as a trauma alert, according to firefighters.

According to the Jacksonville Zoo's website, southern white rhinos have been on exhibit at the zoo for over 50 years. The first pair arrived in April 1967, and a dozen births have occurred at the zoo, making the Jacksonville Zoo one of the more successful white rhino producers.

The rhinos at the zoo are housed in the East African exhibit area.

