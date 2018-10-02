Jacksonville's CLIMB program tackling economic barriers in community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new program in Jacksonville is working to breakdown economic barriers in the community.

The program is called CLIMB. It aims to address three major economic barriers: housing, childcare and transportation. The program was started in August by several non-profits including, Generation, LISC, the United Way of Jacksonville.

Over the next few months, they will host several meetings to hear from residents about the economic challenges in the community. The goal is to learn about the needs of residents and ways they can promote economic mobility.

“It’s hard. People are working extremely hard- often one, two and sometimes three jobs. They’re very vulnerable, so you can be working really hard and you have a family emergency like a car breaks down and suddenly everything is sort of falling apart around you,” said Alex Rudnick, the U.S. Retail Program Manager for Generation.

A community forum will be held November 1 on the Eastside. A second forum will be December 6 in Arlington. Exact locations have not been announced. For more information, visit their website here: Community Leaders Igniting Mobility (CLIMB).

