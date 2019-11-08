Jacksonville airport security finds 3 loaded guns less in than 24 hours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Transportation Safety Administration officers found a handgun containing 11 rounds Thursday morning while screening a passenger going through the security checkpoint at Jacksonville International Airport.



It was the third loaded handgun found at JAX by TSA in less than 24 hours and the 41st so far this year.



According to TSA spokeswoman Sari Koshetz, one security lane was shut down when a Sigsauer P355 was located at 5:30 a.m. Friday. Passengers said a Code Red was issued.

TSA said the gun was turned over to airport police. News4Jax was told the passenger was detained but not arrested. An airport spokeswoman said its protocol for the passenger to have a background check and the gun checked to make sure it’s not stolen. If both check out, the gun will be returned to the passenger and escorted out of the airport. The person could face a civil penalty of up to $13,000.

On Friday, TSA found a gun with seven rounds in it at 9:27 a.m. and another gun loaded with four rounds at 6:15 p.m.

Someone traveling with a gun must have it unloaded and in a locked, hard-sided, checked bag. It also must be declared to the airline at check-in.

"We do need passengers to pay attention to what is in their suitcase before they get to the gate," Koshetz said.

