JEA managers offered bonus to stay put if utility is sold

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With JEA discussing the possibility of privatization, there are concerns that a number of upper-management employees will jump ship before a sale goes through.

Now, the city-owned utility is offering those managers a huge bonus to stay put if JEA is sold to a private company. That move could end up costing millions of dollars.

A letter was sent to 67 upper-management employees, telling them that, if JEA goes up for sale and they stay with the utility, they will be given a bonus that could equal their yearly salary, plus regular pay. For some, that could be more than $100,000 -- if not more.

The sale of JEA could mean a huge lump payment of millions of dollars to the city. But it also would mean changes in who controls electric and water rates. Any change would have a huge impact on the more than 2,000 employees.

And if the 67 upper-management staffers get a bonus, News4Jax has learned, that could cost the utility $15 million.

The letter was sent out out without the knowledge of city leaders, which is not sitting well with the mayor.

"The idea that 60-something people have been promised some sort of parachute is problematic," Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said Thursday. "I'm not pleased with it and I have my team working to resolve it."

In the past, Curry has said he supports reviewing the idea of going private. But nothing has been set in stone.

City staff said there is much to be debated in a possible sale because the city would lose the lump sum payment that JEA makes every year.

The fact that the letters were sent is troubling for Jacksonville City Council Finance Committee Chair Garrett Dennis. That's why he's holding a special meeting next week with council members to discuss the idea of selling JEA.

"Not just selling the most valuable asset that we have in our city but, also, there is a strong possibility that we could lose local control," Dennis said.

News4Jax asked to talk to JEA about why the letters were sent out, but no one was available to talk on camera and the utility has not sent a statement. News4Jax has also requested emails that JEA sent to the city regarding the matter, but has not received them.

