JSO: 1 dead when SUV crashes in Panama Park during police chase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person died and two people were seriously injured Monday evening when a vehicle crashed during a police chase that ended in the Panama Park neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

It's unclear where the pursuit began, but the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said the deadly crash happened about 7 p.m. at East 44th Street and Rose Avenue.

JSO Investigations and Homeland Security Director Nick Burgos said the Sheriff's Office was in the middle of a joint operation with other law enforcement agencies and, at some point, law enforcement officers attempted to pull over a vehicle that was traveling in an "erratic and dangerous manner."

Burgos said a pursuit ensued and the vehicle crashed during the chase. One person inside the vehicle died and several others were injured, the Sheriff's Office said. According to JFRD, three people were seriously injured.

It's unclear exactly how many people were in the vehicle. No law enforcement officers were injured.

A neighbor who lives one street over said she didn't see the crash, but she heard it.

"I was sitting in my house in my office and I heard this loud 'boom' noise," Renee Scantling said. "I just heard it and the whole house just shook."

Burgos could not get into specifics about the multi-agency operation and the investigation into the crash continues.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.