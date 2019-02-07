JFRD: 1 dead in Northside crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person died in a crash Thursday afternoon on the city's Northside, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

It happened about 2:20 p.m. on Starratt Road off Yellow Bluff Road.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a vehicle was traveling east on Starratt Road when it went off the roadway and struck a tree.

Sky 4 aerial video over the scene appeared to show an SUV that crashed through a fence.

Police said the driver, a man about 50-70 years old, was the only person in the vehicle. When asked whether the man died, an officer replied, "I don't know at this time." But, according to JFRD, it was a fatal crash.

Traffic homicide detectives were called to investigate.

This has been declared a fatality. @FHPJacksonville — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) February 7, 2019

