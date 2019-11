JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person was seriously injured Monday evening when a car crashed into a house off San Pablo Road, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on Port Arthur Road.

JFRD said the car went through the home, and a person in the car was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

