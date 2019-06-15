JFRD: 2 drivers rushed to hospital after fiery crash in rural Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A fiery head-on crash in a rural area of Northwest Jacksonville on Plummer Road has left two people and a dog injured.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said both drivers were taken to a hospital after the crash and fire just after 9 a.m. Saturday.

Witnesses told News4Jax a mini-copper and SUV crashed head-on. The Mini-Cooper burst into flames.

While the official cause of the crash is under investigation, a relative of the Mini-Cooper driver explained that a pet was to blame.

Donna Allen is the grandmother of Samuel Frailey, 25. She said her grandson was on his way to the vet with his new puppy dog.

"The little dog was running around, got between his legs and he bent down to get the dog and when he did, he swerved and hit the other car," Allen, said.

She said Frailey had to have surgery.

"He’s alive but both of his legs are broken and his face is bruised from the airbag hitting him so hard," Allen said.

Frailey's dog also has two broken legs, according to Allen.

The SUV ended up in a ditch with its front bumper damaged and airbags deployed. The Mini-Cooper was burnt so badly that the rubber tires melted off.

Witnesses say someone who saw the crash rescued Frailey from his burning car.

"I think that by the grace of God they were there and they pulled him out just in time because he’s alive," Allen said.

The condition of the SUV driver is unknown at this time.

