JFRD shows off 4 new rescue units, new engine

Four new rescue units and one new fire engine are being added to fire stations around Jacksonville, The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department announced Thursday.

JFRD said the units will be up and running on February 2.

The fire stations that will get new rescue units are:

Station 17 at 710 Huron Street

Station 37 at 10151 Busch Drive North

Station 44 at 8275 Western Way

Station 61 (Coming soon - Argyle area)

