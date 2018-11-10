Several people are hurt when ride malfunctions at Jacksonville Fair, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Several people were hurt on a ride at the Jacksonville Agricultural Fair on Saturday afternoon according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

Multiple crews are responding to the Fairgrounds as multiple people have minor injuries from a ride shutting down causing the injuries. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) November 10, 2018

Officials with the Jacksonville Fair said 20 people were on the Sky Flyer ride when it malfunctioned causing some of the riders minor injuries. There were adults and children on the ride at the time and any injuries to the people involved were to the legs, according to Fair officials.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said seven patients were transported but others refused treatment and all injuries appear minor.

Gayle Hart with the Jacksonville Agricultural Fair said "This is so rare, and we are hoping for a speedy recovery to those who have any injuries at all."

