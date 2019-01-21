JSO: 2 sought after woman injured in purse snatching at Walmart

Photo released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office of the two sought in connection with the purse snatching, according to police.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Monday released surveillance photos of two people who police said were involved in a purse snatching that left a woman injured.

It happened in the Walmart parking lot on Normandy Boulevard.

According to police, two young men grabbed a purse from an "elderly" woman. The woman suffered injuries to her head and her hand.

Anyone who recognizes the two pictured or who has information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a possible reward of up to $3,000 if the tip leads to an arrest, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

