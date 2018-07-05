JSO: Corrections officer arrested, fired after she beat shackled woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 21-year-old female corrections officer was arrested and fired from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office after police said she beat a woman who was shackled in the Duval County Jail.

Catherine Thompson had been with JSO for 14 months and was still in her probationary period, Undersheriff Pat Ivey said Thursday.

Ivey said a woman was arrested June 29 on a charge of driving on a suspended or revoked license. The woman came into contact with Thompson at the jail and the two exchanged insults, Ivey said.

He said the woman was placed in four-point restraints, meaning she was handcuffed and her legs were shackled, and her hands and legs were connected by a chain.

Ivey said that while the woman was shackled, she said something that infuriated Thompson, and Thompson hit her in the face, knocking her to the ground. He said she continued to hit the woman in the face while she was on the ground.

Ivey said Thompson then wrote a report about the incident that was "not honest."

She has been charged with misdemeanor battery and official misconduct, which is a felony.

Because she was still within her 18-month probationary window, she was fired immediately.

Ivey said he did not know the specifics of the verbal exchange between the two women.

