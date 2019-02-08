JSO: Couple arrested after child hospitalized with skull fracture

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An Arlington couple are facing charges of aggravated child abuse and child neglect.

Melissa Elias and Jerry Rivera, both 26, were arrested early Thursday morning and booked into the Duval County jail.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it was called Wednesday night to Wolfson Children's Hospital, where doctors were treating a child with a skull fracture. A doctor told police the child had extensive swelling in the head and scalp, as well as contusions and bruising on the chest, back neck, and behind the ears. There were also facial cuts. The doctors said those injuries did not come from a fall in a bathtub and, if left untreated, could cause the child to die. The child was reportedly in stable condition.

Police questioned Elias and Rivera. Elias said she knew she needed to take the child to the hospital, but didn’t, at the request of Rivera, according to police.

The Department of Children and Families has been notified of the case.

As of Friday afternoon, according to online jail records, Elias was being held on $150,000 bond and Rivera was being held on $90,000 bond.

