Officer unhurt, woman taken to hospital after Westside crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman with a medical condition drove into oncoming traffic and struck a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office cruiser Thursday night in the Hyde Park area of the Westside, police said.

The crash was reported just after 8:45 p.m. on Lane Avenue South, just south of Lenox Avenue.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the woman was driving northbound when, for unknown medical reasons, she crossed into southbound traffic, causing the crash with the JSO vehicle.

The Sheriff's Office said the woman was taken to a hospital as a precaution and the officer was not injured.

Traffic homicide detectives are investigating, which is standard JSO protocol for officer-involved crashes.

