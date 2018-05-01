Jacksonville police: Toddler shot, critically injured inside Northside home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A toddler was shot and critically injured Monday evening inside a home on the city's Northside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded about 7 p.m. to a shooting at a home on West 71st Street at Vermillion Street, near the Trout River.

According to JSO Sgt. C.H. Ford, a 2-year-old boy was shot inside the home and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

At last check, Ford said, the child was undergoing surgery and was in life-threatening condition.

Ford said a parent was home with the toddler at the time of the shooting, which he said is being investigated from "an accidental perspective."

The Florida Department of Children and Families and the State Attorney's Office were called.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.