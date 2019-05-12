One person hurt in shooting near Moncrief & 45th

JACKSONVILLE - A person was shot Saturday evening near Moncrief Road and 45th Street.

JSO investigators were called to the area after someone heard gunshots around 8:20 p.m. in the area of Moncrief and West 45th Street and 44th Street and Avenue B.

They found multiple crime scenes at the Gate gas station in the area, as well as the Hilltop Apartments.

One person was shot in the abdomen and taken to a local hospital.

The injuries are considered potentially life-threatening.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

