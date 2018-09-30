Jacksonville

JSO K9 shot, killed on Jacksonville's Westside

K9 Fang was chasing an armed carjacking suspect, JSO says

By Ronnie Rodgers - Associate Producer, Allyson Henning - Reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office K-9 was killed Sunday morning while chasing an armed carjacking suspect on the Westside.

K9 Fang was shot and killed by an armed carjacking suspect now in custody, police reported.

Officers were called to the 7-Eleven gas station on Lem Turner Road where an armed carjacking took place just before 2:30 a.m. Police said the suspect stole a red four-door car. 

JSO was able to track down the stolen vehicle using OnStar. It ended up about 18 miles away on the Westside at I-10 and Commerce Center Parkway.

OnStar was able to disable the vehicle. The man then ran into the woods and K-9 Fang was sent to track him down. After a brief pursuit, Fang caught up to the suspect. The man fired several shots, killing Fang, according to JSO. 

No other officers were hurt in the incident.

The suspect was captured by another K-9  in a wooded area between Beaver Street and the interstate. The suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested by police. 

It is a third degree felony to kill a police K-9. JSO will be coordinating with the State Attorneys Office as the investigation continues.

