JSO K9 shot, killed on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office K-9 was killed Sunday morning while chasing an armed carjacking suspect on the Westside.

K9 Fang was shot and killed by an armed carjacking suspect now in custody, police reported.

Officers were called to the 7-Eleven gas station on Lem Turner Road where an armed carjacking took place just before 2:30 a.m. Police said the suspect stole a red four-door car.

JSO was able to track down the stolen vehicle using OnStar. It ended up about 18 miles away on the Westside at I-10 and Commerce Center Parkway.

OnStar was able to disable the vehicle. The man then ran into the woods and K-9 Fang was sent to track him down. After a brief pursuit, Fang caught up to the suspect. The man fired several shots, killing Fang, according to JSO.

No other officers were hurt in the incident.

The suspect was captured by another K-9 in a wooded area between Beaver Street and the interstate. The suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested by police.

Our hearts are breaking at #JSO, one of our police K-9's has been shot and killed while chasing an armed carjacking suspect in the area of I-10 and Cecil Commerce. The suspect has been apprehended by another #JSO K-9 that responded. More information forthcoming later today. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 30, 2018

Rest In Peace #JSO K-9 FANG.



K-9 FANG played a vital roll keeping everyone safe at special events and football games. He has captured some of the most dangerous criminals in #JAX. We will miss you, FANG. You are gone but will not be forgotten.



End of Watch 09-30-2018 pic.twitter.com/mr4G9tAaAN — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 30, 2018

It is a third degree felony to kill a police K-9. JSO will be coordinating with the State Attorneys Office as the investigation continues.

