JSO: Man arrested after cruiser rammed, police chase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was arrested Wednesday after ramming a police cruiser with a car, which led to a pursuit, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, an officer was driving behind a man driving on Bert Road in Arlington and saw the man throwing drugs out of the window of his car.

The officer tried to pull the car over, but the driver put the car in reverse, rammed the cruiser and sped off, police said.

The pursuit went east on Atlantic Boulevard, south onto Southside Boulevard and onto Ivey Road in the Holiday Hill/Century 21 area.

Police said the man, who was driving a silver-colored car, pulled into a cul-de-sac and was arrested. His name was not immediately released.

The officer was not injured.

