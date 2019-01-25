JSO: Man found shot to death in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man with gunshot wounds was found dead in a Northwest Jacksonville roadway, reported the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police were called to reports of shots fired on Barnett street, near 7th Street and James Smal Park around 2:15 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found the man dead in the roadway.

Police said he had gunshot wounds and have not released his identity.

Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting and any potential witnesses or suspects.

