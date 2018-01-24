JSO: Man injured in attempted robbery outside Riverside food store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One man was taken into custody after another man was stabbed during an attempted robbery Tuesday night in the Riverside neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

It happened about 9 p.m. in the parking lot of a food store at King and Post streets.

Officers on scene told News4Jax that a man tried to rob another man and a fight ensued, during which the suspect stabbed the other man and then ran off.

The man who was stabbed was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Shortly after, police said, the man who ran off was caught a couple blocks away.

The food store was blocked off with police tape for several hours while officers investigated.

