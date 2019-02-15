JSO: Man sought in armed robbery at Normandy-area CVS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused in an armed robbery at a CVS store in the Normandy area.

It happened Wednesday at the CVS on Fouraker Road at Normandy Boulevard.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a man pulled out a black revolver, demanded money and was seen getting into an older model maroon single cab Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck with a diamond plate toolbox.

He was reported wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt, stonewashed blue jeans, red sneakers, and a black Cleveland Cavaliers hat.

Anyone who recognizes him or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

