JSO: Money, guns, drugs seized after search warrant served in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The execution of a search warrant yielded two arrests and the seizure of money, guns and drugs, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Friday night.

The Sheriff's Office tweeted that narcotics detectives served the search warrant in the city's Arlington area.

Police said they found $8,880, two guns, powder cocaine, ecstasy and drug paraphernalia.

Two people were arrested, but their names were not released.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.