JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting involving an officer in Arlington.

One suspect has died in the shooting at 46 South Arlington Road. No police officers were injured, according to JSO.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story with a police briefing expected later this morning.

