Police: Would-be robber shot at Southside Metro PCS store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A would-be robber was shot Wednesday evening at a Metro PCS store on the Southside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Lt. Dash said it happened around 5:30 p.m. at the location on Sunbeam Road in between Hood Road South and Philips Highway.

During the attempted robbery, Dash said the would-be robber, a man, was shot and ran from the store. The suspect, who was armed, was captured a short distance away in a parking lot.

According to Dash, someone in the store shot the man, but it's unclear if the person who fired the shot was an employee or a customer.

The condition of the suspect was unclear. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. The man was not identified.

