WANTED: JSO searching for kidnapping suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who they say wanted for kidnapping, fleeing a law enforcement officer, domestic battery and reckless driving.

Patrick Felton, 39, is described as a black male with facial hair.

Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or by email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.



