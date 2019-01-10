Police seek missing woman, 85, with dementia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 85-year-old woman with dementia.

Officials said Patricia Parkman was last seen around 1 p.m. Monday walking east on Commonwealth Avenue in Jacksonville.

Parkman was reported missing around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police said she could have gotten on a bus or plane or could still be in the area.

Parkman is described by JSO as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 95 pounds, with short, dirty blonde/gray hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and a white scarf and was walking with a cane. Investigators added that she wears glasses and hearing aids.

Anyone who has seen Parkman is asked to call police immediately at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.