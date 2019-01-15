JSO: Woman arrested, man hit in face with KFC box

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was arrested after a customer told police he was hit in the face with a box of chicken during his visit to a KFC in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were sent to the 53-year-old man's home, where he told police he caught the confrontation on video. According to investigators, the clip showed the customer waiting on his order at the drive-thru window outside the KFC on Edgewood Avenue near the intersection of Avenue B.

Police said the customer was upset with the KFC employee for not wearing gloves while preparing food. After a back-and-forth verbal disagreement, the employee tossed the customer's box of food, striking him in the face.

According to the Sheriff's Office, an officer arrested Shade Renee Simmons, 30, while she was working at the KFC. Simmons was charged with battery.

