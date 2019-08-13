JTA boosts bus, other transportation fares

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After seven years without a rate increase, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority's board of directors voted Tuesday to raise nearly all fares.

JTA bus routes, the First Coast Flyer BRT lines, the St. Johns River Ferry and ReadiRide service will cost more as of Monday, Sept. 30.

Single-trip passes for fixed bus routes e will increase from $1.50 to $1.75. A one-day pass increases from $4 to $4.50.

ReadiRide from a JTA stop goes from 50 cents to $2

Ferry river crossings for cars increase from $6 to $7 or weekdays and $6 to $8 for weekends. Motorcycle fares increase from $5 to $6. Pedestrian fares remain $1

Discounts will be afforded to customers who purchase fares through the free MyJTA app, available for Android and iOS smart mobile devices. The discount for college students who verify their enrollment through I.D. Me will increase from 25% to 50%. Fares for Connexion and Connexion Plus paratransit services and those for seniors (65 and older) will not change.

The board’s decision comes after 11 public meetings were held in June to explain the new fares and receive customer feedback. Public hearings were held this week and followed several meetings with public officials and community stakeholders.

In addition to new fare structure, the JTA Board of Directors also adopted a new Automatic Fare Indexing Policy that establishes a more predictable and transparent mechanism for setting changes every two years. Under that policy, JTA fares will be adjusted in accordance to a formula based on changes in the Consumer Price Index, the JTA operating budget and labor cost changes.

Future adjustments would not to exceed 10%.

The JTA Board of Directors will evaluate this policy on a biennial basis during the JTA’s budget process and reserves the right to discontinue or adjust the policy at its discretion during that review. Of course, any fare changes would be reviewed to ensure that they would not adversely affect one group over another.

Customers are encouraged to visit jtafla.com to view full details of the new fare structure. They also can call customer service at 904-630-3100 with any questions.

