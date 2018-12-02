JTA launching First Coast Flyer Red Line Monday in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Transportation Authority will kick off its First Coast Flyer Bus Rapid Transit Red Line system Monday.

The 18.5-mile route will take people from downtown, Jacksonville to the beaches.

The first bus will pull out of Rosa Parks Transit Station Monday and provide riders with more options with their routes.

Many people said they are excited about this change and several other improvements the JTA is making in Jacksonville.

"It’s very convenient, very convenient," said a bus rider.

"I think it’s a good way of them showing they are upgrading, willing to work with the citizens," said another rider.

The new line will make fewer stops and reduce wait times, which many bus riders are excited about.

"I think it is awesome. I think it is great. Just great. Anything to add to this bus system to make it work smoother, is great," said a rider.

The JTA is also launching the Nassau Express Select. It will operate two trips in the morning and three in the afternoon between Yulee and the Rosa Parks Transit Station, Monday through Friday.

JTA has given riders another new option called ReadiRide. It's like many ride-sharing services where people can request a ride by calling to make a reservation. ReadiRide costs $2 per person, per trip. If a rider is transferring to or from a JTA bus stop, it costs just 50 cents. This service operates Monday through Saturday in the Beaches, Highlands, Northside, Southeast and Southwest areas of Jacksonville.







