JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A teenager was injured in a Sunday night shooting on the Westside, said the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were called to the intersection of Playschool Lane near Ricker Road where the shooting took place. They believe this was an accidental shooting.

The teen, who was not identified by officers, was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

