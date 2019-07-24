JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Firefighters with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were called to battle a fire Tuesday evening at the Calloway Cove Apartments in the Moncrief neighborhood.

Crews said a second alarm was called, meaning the fire was severe. It was brought under control at about 9:20 p.m., according to Fire and Rescue.

A witness told News4Jax he helped three children get to safety.

"My cousin... he said, 'We've got to get the kids, man. We've got to get the kids,'" a witness told News4Jax. "I feel like if me and my cousin weren't right there to take them kids out of the house, they would have died."

It's unclear if anyone was injured. News4Jax has a crew working to gather more information.

