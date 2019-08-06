Last chance to chime in on proposed higher bus fares

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Following nearly a dozen public meetings in June, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority has scheduled a pair of public hearings in August to discuss the details of a proposed rate hike.

If the proposed fares pass, it would be the first fare change since 2012 and the fifth since JTA began operating in 1971.

The proposed fare changes won't affect senior citizens or the disabled community.

Connexion and Connexion Plus services will not see a fare increase and the Skyway will remain free.

The proposal includes changes for all JTA fixed-routes, the First Coast Flyer Bus Rapid Transit network, the St. Johns River Ferry and ReadiRide

Discounts would be offered to customers purchasing fares through the free MyJTA app, available for Android and iOS smart mobile devices. College students who verify their enrolment through I.D. Me, would receive a 50% discount of fares.

No changes would take effect until after the next fiscal year begins.

The JTA held 11 public meetings in June to engage customers and receive feedback regarding the proposal. The following public hearing dates will be the final opportunity for customers to offer their thoughts before the JTA Board of Directors evaluates the proposal.

On Monday, Aug. 12, the JTA invites customers to attend a public hearing from 5-7 p.m. at Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ) Downtown Campus, located at 101 W. State St., held in the Large Auditorium, Room A1068.

On Tuesday, Aug. 13, another public hearing is scheduled between 10 a.m. and Noon at the JTA Myrtle Avenue Operations Campus, located at 100 Myrtle Ave., in Building 1.

Following the hearing on Aug. 13, the JTA Board of Directors will consider the proposal during a special

meeting from 1-2 p.m. inside Building 1 at the Myrtle Avenue Operations Campus.

In addition to the current proposal, the JTA Board of Directors also will consider a new Automatic Fare

Indexing Policy that establishes a more predictable and transparent mechanism for setting changes

every two years.

If adopted, the JTA will adjust fares in accordance to a formula based on changes in the Consumer Price Index, the JTA operating budget and labor cost changes. This would result in smaller changes, not to exceed 10%.

The JTA Board of Directors would also evaluate this policy on a biennial basis during the JTA’s budget

process and reserves the right to discontinue or adjust the policy at its discretion during that review. Of

course, any fare changes would be reviewed to ensure that they would not adversely affect one group

over another.

Customers are encouraged to visit www.jtafla.com to view full details of the proposal. They also can call

customer service at 904-630-3100 with any questions.

