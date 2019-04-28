Jacksonville

Lead singer for Molly Hatchet has died at 58

Phil McCormack, joined the Jacksonville-based rock band in 1996

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Phil McCormack, the lead singer for the Jacksonville-based southern rock band Molly Hatchet, has died. He was 58.

McCormack joined Molly Hatchet in 1996 but had performed with the group in prior years as well, playing harmonica and singing. 

The band was formed here in Jacksonville in 1975 and released a number of albums with many changes to its lineup over the years. The band's biggest hit may be, "Flirtin' with Disaster" of which, they put out a best-selling album with the same name.

The cause of McCormack's death has not been released.

 

