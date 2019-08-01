LGBTQ members hold memorial for men found dead week apart

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Members of the LGBTQ community gathered Wednesday evening to remember two men they said were found dead a week apart.

A memorial was held near the Duval County Courthouse for Kainon Brown and Laval Veney.

According to loved ones, Brown was found dead at the University Plaza Apartments. The cause of his death was unclear.

On July 24th, friends say Laval Veney was found shot to death near the intersection of Prospect and West 12 streets. Records from the Sheriff's Office show investigators were called to the scene to investigate a deadly shooting, and they are investigating the shooting as murder.

According to friends and loved ones, Brown and Veney were members of the LGBTQ community. The Sheriff's Office only releases victim names when authorized by Marcy's Law, which protects crime victim's rights.

