Look what Google Street View caught in Jacksonville's Brentwood neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Have you ever looked through your neighborhood on Google Street View?

Typically when you scroll through, you see homes, trees, and cars. But Google’s Street View car captured something peculiar on 22nd Street in Jacksonville’s Brentwood neighborhood.

The picture shows two young men with their faces blurred, standing in a driveway. One man is holding up cash and making a gesture at the camera. The other is holding what some say appears to be a gun.

People who live in the area say the image makes the neighborhood look bad. Demetri Joseph couldn’t believe what he saw.

“The car is usually take pictures of houses but, wow. They decided to do that when the truck was passing? That is crazy, that is insane,” Joseph said.

Some people have differing views as to what they see being held up in the image.

Joseph said he saw “some young guys with a whole bunch of cash in their hands."

Lawrance Nye Jr. said, “It looks like that guy is holding a gun, and it looks like this guy has cash and he’s flipping (off) the camera."

Regardless of exactly what’s being help up, locals said the image still carries a negative connotation.

The Street View image was captured in March 2019. When News4Jax stopped by the house Thursday on 22nd Street, the windows were boarded up and the front door was cracked open. Neighbors said it's been that way for awhile.

Google says it automatically blurs faces and license plates that show up in Street View.

“Unfortunately sometimes we capture odd or unpleasant moments, but when users report them to us we work to quickly review and remove them,” Google said.

