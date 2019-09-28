MAD DADS walks Jacksonville Heights, hopes to help solve murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The anti-crime group, MAD DADS, gathered with Jacksonville police officers and family and friends of Daryl Austin, 24, to walk the area where he was killed and knock on doors asking residents if they know anything about his murder.

Austin was shot to death on June 17, 2017, at a home on April Street near 103rd Street. A green SUV and burgundy car were seen leaving the area after the shooting, according to JSO. The SUV was found in the area of 103rd Street and Interstate 295, but no arrests have been made in Austin's murder.

The group gathered to pray for justice for Daryl Austin by urging the community to help break the code of silence and to hear the pleas from his family.

Anyone with information that could lead police to a suspect in his murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $3,000.

