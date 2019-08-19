Making history: JSO names first female African-American police chief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's a historical moment at the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Former Assistant Chief Deloris Patterson O'Neal is being promoted to the rank of chief, making her the first African-American female in the agency's history to hold that title.

The local Fraternal Order of Police made the announcement on Facebook:

"We would like to take a moment to congratulate former Asst. Chief Deloris Patterson Oneal for being promoted to the rank of CHIEF," the Facebook post said. "We are excited to recognize Chief Patterson's historical moment. She is the first African American female in Jacksonville Sheriffs Office history to be promoted to the position of (full) Chief. We are proud of you Chief and we wish you all the best."

Congratulations to her!

