Man accused of threatening Amazon employee arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 51-year-old man accused of threatening to kill his former girlfriend at an Amazon fulfillment center in Jacksonville last week was arrested Friday, charged with harassment, aggravated stalking and violation of probation.

Ronald Jones had dated the victim for the last four years before they separated, according to a police report from March 2018.

In an injunction against dating violence, the victim states the relationship ended because of disrespectful behavior while in front of her children.

News4Jax looked into Jones’ past and discovered a timeline of events in his relationship with the victim:

March 17, 2018: Police responded to a domestic battery call at the victim's apartment, where Jones was arrested on a battery charge, according to the police report.

March 18, 2018: Jones bonded out of jail and pleaded no contest to the battery charge. The report says Jones called the victim, saying he was on nine months’ probation and threatened to kill her and her children.

March 19, 2018: The victim filed for a petition for an injunction against dating violence.

Oct. 1, 2018: A warrant for Jones’ arrest was issued for violating his probation, according to court documents.

Jan. 22: The victim told Jacksonville police that Jones called her, saying he was watching her outside of her grandmother's home, according to a police report.

Jan. 23: Police were called to the Amazon fulfillment center on Jacksonville's Northside to investigate a threat made by a man against an employee, JSO said. The victim told police he threatened to kill her and said he was on his way to Amazon, where she works.

