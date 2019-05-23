Man arrested on murder, robbery charges after double shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was arrested about two months after two people were shot, one of whom later died, during a robbery in March in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

According to an arrest report, Cashmere Bland, 19, was arrested Saturday on charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jacob Daniel Jette, 18, and a woman were shot March 16 during a robbery at INS Food store on Lillian Road, and then drove off and crashed through the fence at nearby Bridge Prep Academy on Atlantic Boulevard, where Jette died, according to police.

Investigators said they learned Bland had walked up to the driver's door of a vehicle with two people he knew inside, robbed the driver, Jette, and then shot him at close range, killing him. Investigators said the woman sitting in the passenger seat was also struck by gunfire, but survived.

Multiple witnesses assisted police with the case, the Sheriff's Office said Wednesday when it announced Bland's arrest.

