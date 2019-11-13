Police: Jacksonville officer shoots, kills suspect in Mandarin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville police officer responding to a report of a suicidal man in a Mandarin home shot and killed the man after he raised a knife in the officer's direction twice, Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters said Wednesday.

Officer B.L. Kelly fired his weapon one time, killing the man, whose name has not yet been released. Before using his service weapon, Kelly attempted to use his stun gun on the man, but it was not effective, Waters said.

Waters said JSO was called to the home on Chesapeake Lane about 7:30 a.m. by a woman who was concerned because she said the man had tried to take his life Wednesday morning and that he was armed.

He said when Kelly arrived, he "encountered the suspect in the doorway" and then "gave loud commands" for the man to drop the knife.

The man refused, and Kelly attempted to use the stun gun. When it didn't work, the man raised the knife again, despite more loud commands from Kelly to drop it, Waters said.

That's when Kelly fired one shot, Waters said.

"They did not think this would be the outcome," Waters said. "The purpose was to try to get him some help safely. Unfortunately, this is how it turned out."

Kelly was not injured in the incident, police said. He will be on administrative leave, pending the investigation, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

Waters confirmed that police had previously been called to the home in September, but that time the situation was resolved peacefully.

