Man burned in house fire in Jacksonville's St. Nicholas neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was burned in a house fire Friday afternoon in the St. Nicholas neighborhood and was hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

A firefighter at the scene told News4Jax a woman who was in the home on Palmer Terrace was treated for smoke inhalation. The man was said to have burns to about 15% of his body.

The man and woman were not identified. It's unclear what caused the fire.

The state fire marshal is investigating.

