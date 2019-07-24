Man claims self-defense in killing of Bonefish Grill co-worker

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man charged with murder in the 2017 killing of his girlfriend and co-worker now claims self-defense.

Lee Rodarte filed a new petition saying Savannah Gold attacked him and he accidentally snapped the 21-year-old's neck while trying to protect himself.

Rodarte and Gold, who were dating at the time, both worked at the Bonefish Grill in Mandarin.

According to investgatiors, on Aug. 2, 2017, the couple met in the parking lot. Rodarte claims that during an argument, Gold was slapping him on his head.

The petition says Rodarte tried to push Gold out of the car but lost his grip. It says Gold continued slapping Rodarte on the head and that she grabbed Rodarte by the neck.

According to the petition, "In pain and fearing imminent serious bodily harm, the defendant grabbed Ms. Gold's neck in an effort to break her grip." As they struggled, Rodarte shifted his weight and placed her in the backseat of the car, which is when he heard and felt a pop in Gold's neck.

Rodarte has requested a judge to set a stand your ground hearing. His next hearing is scheduled for August 8, and the trial is set to begin August 26.

The medical examiner was not able to determine a cause of death, but called it a 'violent homicide.'

