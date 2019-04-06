Man found dead in vacant home on McQuade Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man is found dead in a vacant home and Jacksonville police suspect foul play. The man's body was found around 10:30 a.m. Saturday by the owner of the home.

Sgt. Musser with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it doesn't appear the man's body had been there long, but he refused to say how the man may have died.

The homeowner who doesn't live in the house on McQuade Street went to check his property when found the dead man.

Detectives won't say how they believe the man got into the home or what he may have been doing in there.

Leon Bridges was helping the homeowner renovate the house was with him when he found the body.

"Me and another guy, we go in the house and we see this guy laying down on the couch, but the way he was laying he didn’t have any clothes on. No clothes and the back of his head was bust open," Bridges said.

Bridges said he's lived in the Lackawanna neighborhood for more than 40 years and never saw anything like that.

If you have any information about the homicide, you're asked to call JSO or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

